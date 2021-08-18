Logo
China's Geely Automobile first-half profit up 4%
Business

FILE PHOTO: The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

18 Aug 2021 12:29PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 12:32PM)
BEIJING: China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday (Aug 18) its first-half net profit grew 4 per cent, as the world's biggest car market recovers.

Hangzhou-based Geely, China's highest-profile automaker globally due to the group's investments in Volvo Cars and Daimler AG, posted January-June profit of 2.38 billion yuan (US$367.20 million), versus 2.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

Geely Automobile sold 630,237 cars in the first six months this year, up 19 per cent from a year earlier, as auto sales in the world's biggest market recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company expects to sell 1.53 million cars this year.

Geely's revenue rose 22 per cent to 45 billion yuan in the period.

In June, Geely said it would scrap plans to list new shares on the mainland's Nasdaq-like STAR Market after it abandoned a merger plan with sister company Volvo Cars in February.

 

Source: Reuters/ta

