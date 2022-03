SHANGHAI: China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday its 2021 net profit fell 12 per cent, as auto sales in the world's biggest market were hit by the coronavirus pandemic and chip shortages.

Geely Automobile, the world's highest-profile Chinese automaker, thanks to investments in Volvo Cars and Daimler AG, posted 2021 profit of 4.85 billion yuan (US$761.64 million), versus 5.53 billion in 2020.