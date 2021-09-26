Logo
China's Geely to set up 5,000 battery swapping stations by 2025
The Geely logo is seen at a car dealership in Shanghai, China August 17, 2021. Picture taken August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

26 Sep 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 05:00PM)
BEIJING : China's Geely aims to set up 5,000 battery swapping stations for electric vehicles (EV) globally by 2025, as sales grow in the world's biggest vehicle market, the automaker said in a statement on Sunday.

A battery swapping station allows drivers to change car batteries to power the rides. Chinese automaker Nio Inc plans to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally by 2025.

China is promoting EV-related infrastructure facilities, including charging stations and battery swapping stations.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

