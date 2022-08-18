China's Geely wants half its vehicle sales to be electric in 2023 - CEO

SHANGHAI : China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd aims to increase the proportion of electric vehicles (EVs) in its total sales to 50 per cent in 2023, chief executive Jerry Gan said, as the company accelerates its transition to electrification.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEV), including pure electric and plug-in hybrids, will account for more than 30 per cent of Geely's monthly sales in the second half, Gan told reporters in an online meeting on Thursday.

The company was confident its premium EV brand Zeeker could achieve the annual sales target of 70,000 units this year, despite COVID curbs, the brand's Chief Executive An Conghui said.