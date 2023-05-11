Logo
Business

China's GEM to build a $500 million joint nickel project in Indonesia
11 May 2023 05:14PM
BEIJING : China's GEM Co Ltd, a battery and material recycler, announced on Thursday a $500 million joint investment to build a nickel project in Indonesia.

The project, sited in Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park, will produce 20,000 tonnes per year of nickel intermediate product used in the new energy sector, according to the company's announcement.

GEM (Wuxi) Energy Materials, a wholly-owned company under GEM, holds a 51 per cent share of the project, Singapore-based CAHAYA JAYA INVESTMENT PTE.LTD holds a 26 per cent share, and Weiming (Hong Kong) International Holdings Limited an 18 per cent share, the company said.

Source: Reuters

