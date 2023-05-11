China's GEM to build a $500 million joint nickel project in Indonesia

BEIJING : China's GEM Co Ltd, a battery and material recycler, announced on Thursday a $500 million joint investment to build a nickel project in Indonesia.

The project, sited in Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park, will produce 20,000 tonnes per year of nickel intermediate product used in the new energy sector, according to the company's announcement.

GEM (Wuxi) Energy Materials, a wholly-owned company under GEM, holds a 51 per cent share of the project, Singapore-based CAHAYA JAYA INVESTMENT PTE.LTD holds a 26 per cent share, and Weiming (Hong Kong) International Holdings Limited an 18 per cent share, the company said.