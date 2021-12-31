Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's graft agency warns Walmart and Sam's Club over alleged removal of Xinjiang products
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's graft agency warns Walmart and Sam's Club over alleged removal of Xinjiang products

China's graft agency warns Walmart and Sam's Club over alleged removal of Xinjiang products

FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

31 Dec 2021 04:39PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 04:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's graft enforcement agency has warned Walmart Inc and its membership chain Sam's Club over its alleged removal of Xinjiang products on Friday.

"Walmart must respect China's standpoint and the Chinese people's feelings if they want to 'stand firm' in the Chinese market," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a commentary published on its website.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing, Eduardo Baptista in Hong Kong, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us