Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Greatpower lifts force majeure on cobalt sulphate deliveries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Greatpower lifts force majeure on cobalt sulphate deliveries

31 Dec 2021 05:29PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 05:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chinese battery materials producer Greatpower has restarted production of cobalt sulphate in China's Zhejiang province and lifted its force majeure, the company's chairman said on Friday, after a more than two-week shutdown due to coronavirus curbs.

Greatpower on Dec. 13 said it was declaring force majeure on deliveries to customers of cobalt sulphate, a key ingredient in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, after measures taken by authorities in the Zhejiang city of Shaoxing to contain the spread of COVID-19 forced production to be halted.

Chairman Cao Dongqiang told Reuters that Greatpower, which has the capacity to make 3,000 tonnes per month of cobalt sulphate in Shaoxing, had resumed production three days ago. Output has already reached 80per cent of the pre-shutdown level, he added.

Zhejiang recorded only one imported COVID-19 case on Dec. 30 and no locally transmitted infections as China's efforts to fight the virus now focus on Shaanxi province.

Prices for cobalt sulphate in China are currently at more than three-year highs of 101,000 yuan (US$15,877) per tonne, according to Asian Metal, having gained 11per cent this month due to production outages and climbed around 77per cent in 2021 as EV demand recovers from the pandemic.

(US$1 = 6.3613 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us