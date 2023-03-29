Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's green loans exceed $3.2 trln, central bank chief says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's green loans exceed $3.2 trln, central bank chief says

China's green loans exceed $3.2 trln, central bank chief says

FILE PHOTO: People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang attends a news conference in Beijing, China March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo

29 Mar 2023 01:02PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 01:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BOAO, China : China's outstanding green loans currently exceed 22 trillion yuan ($3.2 trillion), accounting for about 10 per cent of the country's total loan balance, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Wednesday.

Separately, China's green bonds have hit more than 2.5 trillion yuan, Yi said at the Boao Forum in southern China's Hainan province.

"Achieving carbon neutrality requires 'carrots and sticks'," Yi said, adding that a central bank incentive mechanism, which provides commercial banks with loans with interest rates as low as 1.75 per cent, could be equated to a "carrot".

To support carbon emission reduction, the central bank has lent more than 300 billion yuan via a relending tool which has helped banks to make 600 billion yuan in loans to green projects.

The central bank said in January it would keep the relending tool in place until the end of 2024.

Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, told the same forum that China is creating policies to promote green and low-carbon development.

China aims to reach its peak in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

($1 = 6.8874 Chinese yuan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.