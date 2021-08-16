China's growth likely to slow due to COVID-19, floods: Official

BEIJING: China’s economic growth will soften this year due to summer flooding and anti-coronavirus controls, an official said on Monday (Aug 16), after consumer sales and other activity weakened in July.

China’s economy is still in a “recovery trend” from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown, but is likely to weaken after a relatively strong first half, said Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics.

“This year’s main economic growth trend will be 'low after high',” Fu said at a news conference.

Fu gave no growth forecast. Private sector forecasters say that the world’s second-largest economy should easily achieve 8 per cent over last year’s depressed level.

Growth in July retail sales softened to 8.5 per cent over a year earlier, below the consensus forecast of 10.9 per cent and down from the previous month's 12.1 per cent. Factory output grew 6.4 per cent, below the forecast of 7.9 per cent.

“Growth momentum weakened sharply,” said Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics in a report.The economy was disrupted by unusually severe summer flooding that hit central China in July, killing more than 300 people in Henan province. More floods hit Hubei province to the south this month, killing at least 21 people.