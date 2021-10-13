China's Guangdong housing regulator warns consumers for property purchases

BEIJING : The local housing regulator in China's southern Guangdong province warned consumers over property purchases on Wednesday as China Evergrande Group missed its third round of bond payments in as many weeks and others warned of defaults.

Consumers face risks when property developers ask home buyers to put funds in the non-government escrow account.

The risks faced by consumers also include developers selling homes at prices higher than government-registered prices or at a visibly lower price than average market prices through one-off payments, group purchases or allowing deposits to be used as funds to buy the property.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Leng Cheng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Louise Heavens)