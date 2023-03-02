China's Guangdong to provide $217 billion in financing for infrastructure, property in 2023

BEIJING : China's Guangdong province will provide 1.5 trillion yuan ($217.26 billion) in financing for infrastructure, major project construction and the property sector in 2023, to help prop up economic growth, a government notice showed on Thursday.

The southern province will also provide more than 1 trillion yuan in financing for manufacturing and technology innovation this year, the notice showed.

($1 = 6.9043 Chinese yuan renminbi)