China's Guangzhou exchange to launch first products in next two years

SHANGHAI : The two-year product plan of China's Guangzhou Futures Exchange has received approval from the securities regulator, putting it on track to launch futures ranging from green energy related products to coffee futures.

The exchange will launch products "servicing green development", including products that help with energy resource transformation and achieving China's "peak carbon and carbon neutrality" goals, according to a statement from the Shanghai Futures Association.

The statement cited Guangzhou exchange's deputy general manager Li Zhen, who was speaking at an association event.

The futures exchange - China's fifth - will also launch commodity index products such as a broad-based commodity composite index futures to serve institutional needs of asset allocation and hedging risks.

It added that it is pushing ahead and preparing to launch its first batch of products, but did not say when that would take place.

The Guangzhou exchange had received regulatory approval to set up in January, and is part of efforts for China to develop the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

