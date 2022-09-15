China's Guangzhou lets developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai

BEIJING/HONG KONG :Guangzhou city has allowed property developers to reduce sale prices of homes by as much as 20 per cent compared with 6 per cent previously, financial news outlet Yicai reported on Thursday, in what would be the biggest cuts allowed by a top-tier city in China.

Chinese local authorities set floors and caps for sales price changes in the property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the economy, to avoid sharp fluctuations in price. Most cities set a floor of around 6 per cent for cuts in sale prices.

The world's second-largest economy narrowly avoided contracting in the second quarter as widespread COVID-19 lockdowns and the slumping property sector badly damaged consumer and business confidence.

China's top policymakers have been calling on local governments to introduce city-specific measures to stabilise the property market.

More than 200 Chinese cities, mostly small and mid-sized cities, have taken steps to boost fragile demand this year, including subsidies, smaller down payments, cuts in mortgage interest rates and allowing bigger mortgages.

Separately, financial information outlet REDD reported on Thursday, citing two sources, that President Xi Jinping said in a closed-door meeting in late August that reasonable relaxation policies should be implemented as soon as possible to turn around the housing market.

The four top-tier cities, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, are, however, excluded from being asked to roll out more relaxation moves, the report said.

Shares of Chinese property developers rallied on Thursday on hopes that cities in the mainland will adopt more such measures, with the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index in Hong Kong jumping more than 5 per cent while China's CSI Real Estate Index rose more than 4 per cent.

In Guangzhou, the new floor applies to the entire city although not every housing development will need to reduce prices by 20 per cent to attract buyers, Yicai quoted a property agent as saying.

Calls to Guangzhou's housing regulator seeking comment went unanswered.

In the first half of this year, only 39,618 new homes were sold in Guangzhou, representing a 35 per cent slide from the same period a year earlier, Yicai said.

Recent data shows China's property sales continue to decline, with the sector in crisis.

A credit crunch since last year, triggered by tighter debt cap rules, has pushed some major developers into defaulting on bond payments, while some buyers have threatened to stop paying mortgages for unfinished projects.