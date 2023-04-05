Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's GWM taps Brazil's WEG for electric vehicle charging network
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's GWM taps Brazil's WEG for electric vehicle charging network

China's GWM taps Brazil's WEG for electric vehicle charging network
FILE PHOTO: EV car Good Cat by Ora, a brand by Great Wall Motors, is displayed at the Bangkok International Motor show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
China's GWM taps Brazil's WEG for electric vehicle charging network
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Weg is displayed on a screen on the floor of Brazil's B3 Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2019. Picture taken July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
05 Apr 2023 04:37AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 04:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO: Chinese electric car maker Great Wall Motors (GWM) on Tuesday said is planning to install an electric vehicle charging network in Brazil through an exclusive partnership with local motor manufacturer WEG.

The partnership involves developing "a broad network for recharging electrified vehicles at dealerships, parking lots, shopping malls and other commercial establishments," GWM said in a statement.

WEG will provide the Chinese firm "electric vehicle chargers to be sold to consumers and to be installed at the automaker's dealerships," it added.

In 2021, GWM bought a luxury car plant located in the Sao Paulo state from Mercedes-Benz and at the time announced investments of about 10 billion reais (US$1.97 billion) in Brazil over the next few years.

The automaker said in March that it intends to have about 130 dealerships in the country by mid-2024.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.