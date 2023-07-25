Logo
Business

China's H1 year gold consumption up over 16% - state media
Business

FILE PHOTO: A salesperson poses with gold jewellery at jeweller Chow Tai Fook’s retail store in Shanghai, China August 18, 2021. Picture taken August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

25 Jul 2023 12:01PM
BEIJING : China's gold consumption rose more than 16 per cent year-on-year to 554.88 metric tons in the first half of the year, while output climbed 2.24 per cent to 178.598 metric tons, state media CCTV said on Tuesday, citing a report by China Gold Association.

The consumption of gold jewellery increased nearly 15 per cent to 368.26 metric tons in the first half, CCTV quoted the report as saying.

The consumption figure excludes reserve purchases by the central bank.

The production of gold enterprises has returned to normal in the first half year of 2023, China Gold Association reportedly said.

Large gold enterprises are actively promoting mergers and acquisitions, which will further concentrate high-quality gold resources, the association said, per the report.

Source: Reuters

