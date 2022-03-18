China's Hainan cyberspace regulator summons some property firms over suspected fake advertisements

BEIJING : China's Hainan government agencies have summoned two property firms, including Hong Kong-listed Agile Group, and have warned some real estate service websites over suspected fake advertisements.

Firms summoned said they would strictly implement the rectification requirements, strengthen supervision, and prevent similar problems from occurring, the Hainan provincial cyberspace regulator said in its Wechat account, citing a joint meeting with three other government agencies.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Jim Clare; Editing by Alex Richardson)