Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's housing bubble has been curbed: deputy central bank governor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's housing bubble has been curbed: deputy central bank governor

China's housing bubble has been curbed: deputy central bank governor

FILE PHOTO: Workers install windows for residential buildings under construction, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

03 Mar 2023 10:49AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 10:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : The bubbling trend of China's property sector has been curbed as measures to support the industry are gaining traction, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China Pan Gongsheng said on Friday, adding the property sector is improving.

China will push forward the transformation of the property sector and insist that housing is for living, not for speculation, Pan said.

New home sales in China rose sharply in February from a slump in the previous month, buoyed by a rise in demand in small and medium-sized cities after the scrapping of COVID curbs and supportive property policies, a private survey showed on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.