Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Huawei braces for tough year with external risks adding to sanction challenges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Huawei braces for tough year with external risks adding to sanction challenges

China's Huawei braces for tough year with external risks adding to sanction challenges

FILE PHOTO: Letterings that form the name of Chinese smartphone and telecoms gear maker Huawei are seen during Huawei Connect in Shanghai, China, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

26 Apr 2022 06:28PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 06:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHENZHEN, China : The rotating chairman of China's Huawei Technologies said geopolitics conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, potential rises in commodity prices and fluctuating exchange rates will make 2022 even more challenging for the sanction-hit tech giant.

Ken Hu made the remarks at the company's annual analyst summit on Tuesday.

In 2019 the U.S. Trump Administration put Huawei on an export blacklist, putting its once mighty handset business under immense pressure. The U.S. says Huawei is a security risk, a claim the company denied.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us