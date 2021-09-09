Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's hydro storage plan aims to boost renewable energy use
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's hydro storage plan aims to boost renewable energy use

09 Sep 2021 12:29PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 12:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China released a plan on Thursday that sets out measures to develop its pumped hydro storage system by 2035, in an effort to boost renewable energy consumption and ensure stable grid operation.

It aims to launch more than 62 gigawatts (GW) of pumped hydro storage in 2025 and 120 GW in 2030, while establishing globally competitive companies that use advanced technology as industry leaders by 2035, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us