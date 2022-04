SHANGHAI/HONG KONG : Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, the world's largest lender, reported a 5.7 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

ICBC said net profit for the first three months of the year totalled 90.63 billion yuan ($13.75 billion), up from 85.73 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.5897 Chinese yuan renminbi)