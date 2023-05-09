Logo
Business

China's imports shrink in April, exports grow at slower pace

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port in Shandong province, China May 9, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

09 May 2023 11:33AM
BEIJING : China's imports contracted sharply in April, while exports grew at a slower pace, reinforcing signs of feeble domestic demand despite the lifting of COVID curbs and heaping pressure on an economy already struggling in the face of cooling global growth.

Inbound shipments to the world's second largest economy fell by 7.9 per cent year on year, while exports grew by 8.5 per cent in the same period after an unexpected surge of 14.8 per cent in March, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted no growth in imports and an 8.0 per cent increase in exports.

Government officials have repeatedly warned of a "severe" and "complicated" external environment in the wake of mounting recession risks for many of China's key trading partners. Analysts say cooling global growth pointed to a longer road to recovery for the Asian giant after Beijing abruptly ended tough COVID curbs in December.

The drop in imports is worrying as it suggests domestic demand remains tepid and may not be able to take up the slack of an underpowered export engine.

South Korean exports to China, a leading indicator of China's imports, were down 26.5 per cent in April, continuing 10 consecutive months of decline.

The recent official manufacturing purchasing managers' index for April showed new export orders contracting sharply, underlining the challenge facing Chinese policymakers and businesses hoping for a robust post-COVID economic recovery.

China's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter thanks to robust services consumption, but factory output has lagged amid weak global growth. Property market weakness, slowing prices and surging bank savings are raising doubts about demand.

The government has set a modest GDP growth target of around 5 per cent for this year, after badly missing the 2022 goal.

Source: Reuters

