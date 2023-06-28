Logo
Business

China's industrial profits tumble 18.8% in Jan-May
Business

China's industrial profits tumble 18.8% in Jan-May

China's industrial profits tumble 18.8% in Jan-May

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rising from chimneys is seen through a car window, during an organised media tour, in Shaanxi province, China, April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

28 Jun 2023 09:37AM
BEIJING : Profits at China's industrial firms shrank by 18.8 per cent year-on-year in the first five months of 2023, official data showed on Wednesday, as companies wrestled with margin squeezes from softening demand amid a stumbling post-COVID economic recovery.

The tumble followed a 20.6 per cent profit fall in the January-April period, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.77 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 7.2182 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

