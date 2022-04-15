China's industry ministry to help over 600 companies in Shanghai resume work

SHANGHAI : China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Friday said it had identified 666 companies in Shanghai it will help to resume production amid the city's ongoing lockdown.

In a public notice, the regulator said that it will concentrate resources to help companies in the fields of semiconductors, auto making, equipment manufacturing and medicine to resume work.

Teams have been sent to ensure the resumption of work at these key industrial companies, the regulator added.

The authorities are also working to resolve logistics issues in the Yangtze River Delta area.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and Albee Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)