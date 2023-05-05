Logo
Business

China's industry ministry issues draft data standards for smart vehicles

A screen illustrating the route of a WeRide autonomous vehicle is seen in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 15, 2020. Picture taken May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

05 May 2023 08:21PM
SHANGHAI : China's industry ministry issued on Friday a series of draft technical standards including cybersecurity requirements for vehicles, with the country moving to tighten data regulation as cars become more intelligent.

Among the proposed rules, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology plans to ban smart vehicles in China from transferring data directly abroad, pushing them instead to use domestic cloud services.

It would also require vehicles with autonomous driving capabilities to be equipped with data storage systems for accident liability assessments.

Source: Reuters

