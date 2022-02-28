Logo
China's industry ministry will provide supportive policies for NEVs
FILE PHOTO - Xiao Yaqing, chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

28 Feb 2022 10:58AM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 10:58AM)
BEIJING : China will improve supportive policies for its new energy vehicle industry and will promote such vehicles, as well as the use of green smart home appliances and building materials in the countryside, Industry Minister Xiao Yaqing said on Monday.

Xiao made the comments at a press conference.

Xin Guobin, vice minister at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, also said they expect China's new energy vehicle industry to maintain high-speed growth this year, and that they would accelerate domestic development of resources such as lithium, nickel to meet need to boost battery production.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

