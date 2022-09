BEIJING : China's government land sales revenue for January to August shrank 28.5 per cent from the same period last year to 3.37 trillion yuan ($480 billion), narrowing from the 31.7 per cent slump recorded as of January-July, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

Land sales in August fell 4.9 per cent year-on-year after a 33.2 per cent drop in July, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the finance ministry.

($1 = 7.0175 Chinese yuan renminbi)