Business

China's Jan-Feb coal imports jump 71% on restock demand
Business

China's Jan-Feb coal imports jump 71% on restock demand

China's Jan-Feb coal imports jump 71% on restock demand

FILE PHOTO: Workers unload coal at a storage site along a railway station in Hefei, Anhui province October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

07 Mar 2023 12:31PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 12:31PM)
SINGAPORE : China's coal imports in the first two months of 2023 surged 71 per cent from a low base a year earlier as utilities replenished stocks in anticipation of greater demand after the country abandoned its zero-COVID policies.

China, the world's largest coal consumer, imported 60.64 million tonnes of coal during January and February, compared to 35.39 million tonnes in the same period last year, customs data showed on Tuesday. Data for the two months is combined due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday that began in late January.

Source: Reuters

