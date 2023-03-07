China's Jan-Feb exports and imports slump further

BEIJING : China's exports for January-February shrank by 6.8 per cent from a year earlier, while imports declined by 10.2 per cent, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 9.4 per cent, after dropping 9.9 per cent in December amid cooling global demand.

Imports were forecast to have shrank an annual 5.5 per cent, compared with a 7.5 per cent fall in December, even though domestic consumption improved after the lifting of stringent COVID-19 curbs late last year.

China posted a trade surplus of $116.9 billion in January-February, compared with a $81.8 billion surplus expected in the poll.