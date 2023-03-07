Logo
Business

China's Jan-Feb exports and imports slump further
Business

China's Jan-Feb exports and imports slump further

China's Jan-Feb exports and imports slump further

FILE PHOTO: A truck enters Wando Welch Terminal operated by the South Carolina Ports Authority in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, U.S. May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill

07 Mar 2023 12:29PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 12:29PM)
BEIJING : China's exports for January-February shrank by 6.8 per cent from a year earlier, while imports declined by 10.2 per cent, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 9.4 per cent, after dropping 9.9 per cent in December amid cooling global demand.

Imports were forecast to have shrank an annual 5.5 per cent, compared with a 7.5 per cent fall in December, even though domestic consumption improved after the lifting of stringent COVID-19 curbs late last year.

China posted a trade surplus of $116.9 billion in January-February, compared with a $81.8 billion surplus expected in the poll.

Source: Reuters

