Business

China's Jan-Feb exports grow 0.9% in yuan terms; imports down 2.9%
Business

FILE PHOTO: Cargo ship 'Cosco Shipping Gemini' of Chinese shipping company 'Cosco' is loaded at the container terminal 'Tollerort' in the port in Hamburg, Germany, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

07 Mar 2023 12:28PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 12:28PM)
BEIJING : China's exports for the January-February period rose by 0.9 per cent in yuan terms from a year earlier, and imports dropped by 2.9 per cent, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

