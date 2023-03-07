China's Jan-Feb exports grow 0.9% in yuan terms; imports down 2.9%

BEIJING : China's exports for the January-February period rose by 0.9 per cent in yuan terms from a year earlier, and imports dropped by 2.9 per cent, customs data showed on Tuesday.
Source: Reuters
