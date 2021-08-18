China's Jan-July fiscal revenues up 20per cent yr/yr - state media

BEIJING : China's fiscal revenues grew 20per cent in the first seven months of 2021 from a year earlier, state media quoted vice finance minister Xu Hongcai as saying on Wednesday.

China's fiscal expenditures rose 3.3per cent in January-July from a earlier, state media said.

China's pro-active fiscal policy will become more efficient and local governments will continue to curb debt risks, according to state media quoted Xu as saying.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)