Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Jan-July fiscal revenues up 20per cent yr/yr - state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Jan-July fiscal revenues up 20per cent yr/yr - state media

China's Jan-July fiscal revenues up 20per cent yr/yr - state media

FILE PHOTO: People walk on a street, in front of Lujiazui financial district of Pudong, in Shanghai, China March 4, 2021.REUTERS/Aly Song

18 Aug 2021 07:09PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 07:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's fiscal revenues grew 20per cent in the first seven months of 2021 from a year earlier, state media quoted vice finance minister Xu Hongcai as saying on Wednesday.

China's fiscal expenditures rose 3.3per cent in January-July from a earlier, state media said.

China's pro-active fiscal policy will become more efficient and local governments will continue to curb debt risks, according to state media quoted Xu as saying.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us