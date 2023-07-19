Logo
Business

China's Jan-June fiscal revenue growth slows
China's Jan-June fiscal revenue growth slows

FILE PHOTO-China's Finance Minister Liu Kun speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

19 Jul 2023 10:31AM
BEIJING : China's fiscal revenues grew 13.3 per cent in the first six months of 2023 from a year earlier, slower than a 14.9 per cent rise in the first five months, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Fiscal spending rose 3.9 per cent in the January-June period, slowing from a rise of 5.8 per cent in the first five months, the ministry's data showed.

Fiscal revenue totalled 11.9 trillion yuan ($1.65 trillion) in the first six months while spending totalled 13.4 trillion yuan, the ministry's data showed.

In June alone, fiscal revenue rose 5.6 per cent from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 32.7 per cent jump in May, according to Reuters calculations based on the ministry's data.

The world's second-biggest economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad. Official data this week showed gross domestic product expanded 6.3 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, below the forecast 7.3 per cent growth.

China will guide local governments to speed up issuance of special bonds, Li Dawei, an official at the ministry, said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday, adding local governments have issued 2.17 trillion yuan of special bonds in the January-June period.

($1 = 7.2021 yuan)

Source: Reuters

