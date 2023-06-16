Logo
China's Jan-May fiscal revenue growth quickens
Business

FILE PHOTO: A view of the city skyline and Huangpu river, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. Picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 05:59PM
BEIJING : China's fiscal revenues grew 14.9 per cent in the first five months from a year earlier, quickening from a 11.9 per cent rise in the first four months, data from the finance ministry showed.

Fiscal spending rose 5.8 per cent in the January-May period from a year earlier, slowing from a rise of 6.8 per cent rise in the first four months, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Fiscal revenue totaled 9.97 trillion yuan ($1.40 trillion)in the first five months while spending totaled 10.48 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

In May, fiscal revenue rose 32.7 per cent from a year earlier, slowing from a 70 per cent jump in April, according to Reuters calculations based on the ministry's data.

The increase in April-May revenues were mainly lifted by the base effect, as the economy was struggling with widespread COVID-19 lockdowns a year earlier.

($1 = 7.1058 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

