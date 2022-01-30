Logo
China's Jan service sector activity growth slows - official PMI
An electric delivery vehicle drives in the Central Business District in Beijing, China October 29, 2019. Picture taken October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

30 Jan 2022 11:23AM (Updated: 30 Jan 2022 11:23AM)
BEIJING : Activity in China's services sector grew at a slower pace in January, official data showed on Sunday, as China battles a resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks that are hitting consumer confidence.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 51.1 in January versus December's 52.7, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

While the world's second-largest economy broadly rebounded last year from 2020's pandemic-induced slump, the services sector has lagged the recovery as China's tough zero-COVID approach weighs on consumer spending.

China's official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, stood at 50.1, compared with 52.2 in December.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Stella Qiu; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

