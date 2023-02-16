China's January air passenger numbers jump 34.8% after COVID-19 curbs ease

BEIJING: China's January air passenger traffic rose 34.8 per cent from a year earlier, the aviation regulator said at a regular news conference on Thursday (Feb 16), after the country abandoned its strict zero-COVID policy.

China has also resumed scheduled passenger flights with 58 countries since its border reopening on Jan 8, state media CCTV quoted the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) as saying.

Last week, 98 domestic and foreign airlines operated a total of 795 international flights, up 65 per cent from the week before China abandoned quarantine for arrivals, CCTV reported.

China was the world's largest outbound tourism market before COVID-19 shut down global travel, with its overseas visitors spending US$255 billion in 2019.

Chinese people, cut off from the rest of the world for three years by stringent curbs, flocked to travel and online booking sites ahead of borders reopening.

Air passenger numbers during the Chinese New Year travel period from Jan 7 to Feb 15 rose 39 per cent from last year's holiday travel, CAAC said.

A CAAC official said air transportation recovered rapidly in January, with strong demand between cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and the popular holiday destination of Sanya on Hainan Island during the Chinese New Year period.