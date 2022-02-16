Logo
China's January factory inflation falls to slowest pace since July
FILE PHOTO: Employees work on the production line of RiotPWR mobile gaming controllers for U.S. company T2M, at a factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China December 7, 2021. Picture taken December 7, 2021. REUTERS/David Kirton

16 Feb 2022 09:46AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 10:08AM)
BEIJING: China's factory-gate inflation cooled more than expected in January, falling to the slowest pace since July, official data showed on Wednesday, as government measures to control raw material costs weighed on growth in producer prices.

The producer price index (PPI) increased 9.1 per cent from a year ago, the data showed, down from the 9.5 per cent growth tipped by a Reuters poll after a 10.3 per cent gain in December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

China's consumer price index (CPI) inched up 0.9 per cent last month from a year earlier. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 1 per cent rise, after a 1.5 per cent uptick in December.

The world's second-biggest economy faces multiple headwinds, weighed down by persistent weakness in the property sector and strict anti-coronavirus measures that have sapped consumer confidence and spending.

Source: Reuters/yb

