China's JD Logistics agrees to buy courier company Deppon
Business

FILE PHOTO: An automated ground robot transports containers at the Asia No.1 logistics centre of JD Logistics, by JD.com, amid the Singles' Day shopping festival, during an organised tour in Beijing, China, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

13 Mar 2022 08:28PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2022 08:28PM)
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc on Sunday said that its subsidiary JD Logistics Inc has agreed to buy domestic courier Deppon Logistics Co Ltd.

Under the deal, JD Logistics will acquire 99.99per cent equity stake in Deppon Holdco for a total consideration of about 9 billion yuan ($1.42 billion). Deppon Holdco owns a total of about 66.50per cent of Deppon Logistics.

JD Logistics will then make an offer for all the issued shares of Deppon Logistics not held by Deppon Holdco, for 13.15 yuan per share.

($1 = 6.3389 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

