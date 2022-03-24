Logo
China's JD Logistics aims to raise $1.1 billion from new shares
China's JD Logistics aims to raise $1.1 billion from new shares

FILE PHOTO: An automated ground robot transports containers at the Asia No.1 logistics centre of JD Logistics, by JD.com, amid the Singles' Day shopping festival, during an organised tour in Beijing, China, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

24 Mar 2022 06:57PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 06:57PM)
SYDNEY : JD Logistics is looking to raise $1.1 billion from a $700 million share placement with its parent company JD.Com plus a $400 million primary capital raising, according to regulatory filings on Thursday.

The company is selling the new shares in a range of HK$20.30 to $HK21.15 each, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

JD.com declined to comment on the price range.

The shares are being sold at a 8per cent to 11.7per cent discount to the stock's closing price of $HK23 on Thursday, the term sheet showed.

Books for the deal opened late in the Asian day on Thursday ahead of of the U.S market opening.

JD.com will subscribe for $700 million new shares in the placement which will be at the same price as the general capital raising, the term sheet said.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Source: Reuters

