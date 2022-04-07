Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's JD.com appoints president Lei Xu as CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's JD.com appoints president Lei Xu as CEO

China's JD.com appoints president Lei Xu as CEO

FILE PHOTO: A man stands outside JD.com’s headquarters, amid the Singles' Day shopping festival, during an organised tour in Beijing, China, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

07 Apr 2022 08:15AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 09:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JD.com said on Thursday (Apr 7) that Lei Xu, president of the Chinese e-commerce giant, has been appointed as the chief executive officer and will succeed Richard Liu, effective immediately.

Xu will also join the company's board as an executive director, while Liu will retain his title as the board chairman, JD.com said.

Last year, the company said Liu would step away from the day-to-day operations, handing those responsibilities over to Xu and switching his focus to JD.com's long-term strategy.

Liu, who started the company that would become JD.com in 1998, will also spend more time mentoring younger management and contributing to the revitalisation of rural areas.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

China e-commerce

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us