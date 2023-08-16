Logo
China's JD.com beats revenue estimates on sales amid slowing economy
Business

A man walks past the company logo of JD.com during the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China on Sep 4, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Florence Lo)

16 Aug 2023 06:20PM (Updated: 16 Aug 2023 07:52PM)
Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday (Aug 16), as its focus on lower-priced products to attract customers amid an economic slowdown paid off.

JD.com saw increased traffic on the back of purchases ahead of the holiday season and as people attending offices and social functions continued to upgrade their wardrobes.

Revenue grew 7.6 per cent to 287.9 billion yuan (US$39.7 billion), compared with analysts' average estimate of 278.85 billion yuan, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

After China abandoned its stringent COVID-19 lockdown policies, consumption failed to rebound immediately amid a slowdown in the country's overall economy.

Recent official economic data has also been gloomy, with the consumer price index tipping into deflation in July.

Retail sales rose just 2.5 per cent, slowing from a 3.1 per cent increase in June, despite the summer travel season.

Analysts had expected retail sales to grow 4.5 per cent.

US-listed shares of JD.com were down nearly 5 per cent in trade before the bell.

Source: Reuters/gs

