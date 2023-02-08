Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's JD.com plans to integrate ChatGPT methods into its product services
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's JD.com plans to integrate ChatGPT methods into its product services

China's JD.com plans to integrate ChatGPT methods into its product services

FILE PHOTO: A JD.com company sign is seen at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo (AWE) in Shanghai, China March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

08 Feb 2023 10:07PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 10:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects to show that JD.com plans to integrate some aspects of ChatGPT's technology, not ChatGPT itself)

BEIJING : Chinese e-commerce company JD.Com plans to integrate ChatGPT methods and technical points into its product services, it said on Wednesday.

Rival Alibaba Group is also developing a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) tool that it said was undergoing internal testing.

(This story has been corrected to show that JD.com plans to integrate some aspects of ChatGPT's technology, not ChatGPT itself.)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.