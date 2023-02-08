China's JD.com plans to integrate ChatGPT methods into its product services

(Corrects to show that JD.com plans to integrate some aspects of ChatGPT's technology, not ChatGPT itself)

BEIJING : Chinese e-commerce company JD.Com plans to integrate ChatGPT methods and technical points into its product services, it said on Wednesday.

Rival Alibaba Group is also developing a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) tool that it said was undergoing internal testing.

