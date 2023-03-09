Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's JD.com reports higher fourth-quarter adjusted profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's JD.com reports higher fourth-quarter adjusted profit

China's JD.com reports higher fourth-quarter adjusted profit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of JD.com is seen at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo

09 Mar 2023 06:56PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 07:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc reported a higher quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday as China lifted strict pandemic-related curbs late last year.

The company's U.S.-listed shares rose 1 per cent in premarket trading.

JD.com's net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter was 3 billion yuan ($430.92 million), compared with a net loss of 5.2 billion yuan a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.1 per cent to 295.4 billion yuan in the three months ended December, missing analysts' estimates of 296.17 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Parts of China remained under strict lockdown for most of the December quarter, with shoppers holding back on spending amid continued economic uncertainty.

On an adjusted basis, the Beijing-based company earned 4.81 yuan per American depositary share in the reported quarter, compared with 2.21 yuan per share a year earlier.

JD.com said in January it was winding down its e-commerce business in Indonesia and Thailand, markets where it faced stiff competition from Sea Ltd-owned Shopee.

Last month, peer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported higher-than-expected revenue in the December quarter.

($1 = 6.9619 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.