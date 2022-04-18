China's Jilin says hundreds of firms resume work, including Toyota, Volkswagen JVs - state media
SHANGHAI : China's Jilin province said on Monday that 496 of its 500 key enterprises have resumed work and production, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a press conference.
Companies that have resumed production include FAW Group's joint ventures with Volkswagen and Toyota, the Xinhua news agency said in a report.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...