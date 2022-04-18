Logo
China's Jilin says hundreds of firms resume work, including Toyota, Volkswagen JVs - state media
FILE PHOTO: A resident prepares to get tested amid the snow at a nucleic acid testing site, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Changchun, Jilin province, China March 15, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS

18 Apr 2022 11:53AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 11:53AM)
SHANGHAI : China's Jilin province said on Monday that 496 of its 500 key enterprises have resumed work and production, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a press conference.

Companies that have resumed production include FAW Group's joint ventures with Volkswagen and Toyota, the Xinhua news agency said in a report.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

