China's July exports to North Korea up for second month

BEIJING : China's exports to North Korea rose for the second straight month in July, but were only still a fraction of their pre-COVID levels, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

Chinese shipments to North Korea rose to US$16.8 million in July from US$12.3 million in June, Chinese customs data showed. Shipments totalled US$207.7 million in July 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted trade.

Early last year, the reclusive country banned almost all cross-border travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic and some countries including Britain, France and Germany withdrew their local representatives.

China imported US$4.12 million of North Korean goods in July compared with US$1.82 million in June, latest data showed.

