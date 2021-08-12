China's July power consumption up 12.8per cent on year

BEIJING : China's electricity consumption in July rose 12.8per cent from a year earlier, bringing total power use over the first seven months up by 15.6per cent, buoyed by robust industrial activity and strong demand from households amid extreme hot weather.

July electricity use amounted to 775.8 billion kilowatt hours (kwh) while January-July consumption totalled 4.71 trillion kwh, the National Energy Administration said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)