China's July sow herd +0.5% m/m, -5.3% y/y- agriculture ministry
FILE PHOTO: Pigs stay inside a barn of a breeding farm of Best Genetics Group (BGG), a Chinese pig breeding company in Chifeng, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

29 Aug 2022 06:08PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2022 06:08PM)
BEIJING : China's sow herd at the end of July was at 42.98 million heads, down 5.3 per cent from the same period last year, an official at the ministry of agriculture said on Monday.

Source: Reuters

