China's July sow herd +0.5% m/m, -5.3% y/y- agriculture ministry

BEIJING : China's sow herd at the end of July was at 42.98 million heads, down 5.3 per cent from the same period last year, an official at the ministry of agriculture said on Monday.
Source: Reuters
