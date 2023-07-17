Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's June coal output rebounds from six-month low
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's June coal output rebounds from six-month low

China's June coal output rebounds from six-month low

FILE PHOTO-A general view of a coal mine during a Huawei-organised media tour, in Yulin city, Shaanxi province, China April 24, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/file photo

17 Jul 2023 10:43AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's average daily coal production rebounded in June from a six-month low in the prior month, official data showed on Monday, as miners ramped up output to meet increasing demand for power amid a heatwave in the country.

China churned out 390.1 million metric tons of coal last month, up 2.5 per cent from a year earlier, and up 1.2 per cent from May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

The daily production in June was equivalent to 13 million metric tons, up from 12.43 million metric tons in May, which marked the lowest level since October 2022.

Coal output during the first half of 2023 reached 2.3 billion metric tons, 4.4 per cent higher than the same period last year.

China's mining safety watchdog has tightened inspections since late June after two deadly accidents occurred in the Shanxi and Liaoning provinces, limiting some production.

Chinese mines are known to be among the deadliest in the world and the country has carried out several rounds of mining safety checks since late February following an accident in Inner Mongolia that killed dozens of people.

Meanwhile, increased coal supplies and sluggish industrial demand have led to a pile-up of inventories at utilities and ports while coal prices remain depressed.

Some miners were forced to cut output due to thin margins and sluggish sales.

The average operations rate at major coal mines in the hubs of Shanxi, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia fell to 82 per cent in June from 84 per cent in May, data compiled by the China Coal Transportation and Distribution (CCTD) showed.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.