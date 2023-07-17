Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's June industrial output rises 4.4%, retail sales up 3.1%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's June industrial output rises 4.4%, retail sales up 3.1%

China's June industrial output rises 4.4%, retail sales up 3.1%

FILE PHOTO: A labourer piles up steel pipes at a steel and iron factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li/File Photo

17 Jul 2023 10:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's industrial output grew 4.4 per cent in June from a year earlier, unexpectedly accelerating from 3.5 per cent seen in May, but demand remains lukewarm amid a bumpy post-COVID economic recovery.

The data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday came above expectations for a 2.7 per cent increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales grew 3.1 per cent in June, slowing from a 12.7 per cent jump in May. Analysts had expected growth of 3.2 per cent.

Fixed asset investment expanded 3.8 per cent in the first six months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, versus expectations for a 3.5 per cent rise. It grew 4.0 per cent in the January-May period.

China's post-pandemic economic recovery has slowed sharply after a brisk start in the first quarter, with the central bank pledging more support to boost activity and consumer and business confidence.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.