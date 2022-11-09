Logo
China's Kuaishou says state broadcaster has no veto on decisions
China's Kuaishou says state broadcaster has no veto on decisions

FILE PHOTO: The logo of short video platform Kuaishou is seen at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

09 Nov 2022 03:32PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 03:32PM)
BEIJING : China's Kuaishou dismissed as untrue on Wednesday what it called "online rumours" that a state broadcaster would be able to veto its business decisions after having taken a stake in its Beijing unit.

The short video platform said the state-owned broadcaster, the Beijing Radio and Television Station, had only taken an equity stake in one of its Chinese units and the deal did not affect the parent company.

The Beijing unit was cooperating with the broadcaster on content-related matters, it added.

On Sunday, the Information reported the broadcaster's recent acquisition of an equity stake in Kuaishou's domestic business.

Source: Reuters

