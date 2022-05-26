Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Lenovo posts 6.8% rise in Q4 revenue
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Lenovo posts 6.8% rise in Q4 revenue

China's Lenovo posts 6.8% rise in Q4 revenue

The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

26 May 2022 12:18PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 12:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG :China's Lenovo Group posted a 6.8 per cent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, its slowest growth in seven quarters, as people shopped for fewer of its personal computers after months of strong pandemic demand.

Revenue rose to $16.69 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from $15.63 billion a year earlier, below an average analyst estimate of $17.36 billion drawn from 9 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

But net income attributable to shareholders for the world's biggest maker of personal computers rose to $412 million, exceeding analysts' expectations.

A bellwether for the global PC market, the Beijing-based company led the market with a 23.1 per cent share in the January-March period, according to data from research firm Counterpoint.

A rush to buy PCs during the pandemic culminated in record sales and profit for Lenovo in the December quarter. But sales have begun to lose steam as China, the company's biggest market, has been hit by the Omicron variant, prompting many cities to impose lockdowns and shut factories.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us