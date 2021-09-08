Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's macro leverage ratio down slightly at end-June - central bank publication
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's macro leverage ratio down slightly at end-June - central bank publication

China's macro leverage ratio down slightly at end-June - central bank publication

FILE PHOTO: People cross a street during morning rush hour in front of the skyline of the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

08 Sep 2021 11:59AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 12:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's macro leverage ratio, which measures the economy's overall indebtedness, stood at 274.9per cent at end-June, down 4.5 percentage points from the end of last year, China Finance said on Wednesday.

The drop was due to the receding impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the Chinese economy and a decline in overall debt growth, China Finance, a financial magazine managed by the central bank, said, citing the Financial Survey and Statistics Department at the People's Bank of China.

The macro leverage ratio is expected to remain basically stable in H2, it added.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us